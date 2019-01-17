4Louis founder nominated for Best of Wearside award after amazing work for grieving parents

Amazing fundraiser Kirsty McGurrell - who has spearheaded a massive drive to help grieving parents - is in the running for a Best of Wearside award.

The campaigner from Houghton described her ‘shock, surprise and honour’ to be in the running for an honour, and added: “Every year is a big year for us and the charity seems to get bigger and bigger.”

Knowing that I can give parents that time and comfort, it means the world to us to be able to do it in the name of Louis Kirsty McGurrell

Kirsty set up 4Louis after the loss of her first child Louis, who died 12 days before his due date in 2009.

The charity, now based in Washington, produces memory boxes which include items such as a moulding kit for baby’s hands and feet, a candle, a guardian angel figure and teddies for families who have suffered a miscarriage, stillbirth, neonatal or child death.

4Louis is now working to raise £100,000 to fund a new bereavement suite at the University Hospital of North Durham after fitting one out at Sunderland Royal Hospital.

The suite will allow parents, family and friends time and space to grieve with their stillborn babies away from the sight and sounds of other families celebrating new arrivals.

Kirsty told of the pride it gives her to be able to do this for other people.

“There was nothing like this available when I had Louis.

“Knowing that I can give parents that time and comfort, it means the world to us to be able to do it in the name of Louis.”

In 2017-2018 alone, 4Louis raised more than £250,000 and it looks on course to smash that figure this year. “The support we have had is overwhelming, especially from BGL.”

The BGL Group, which is a leading digital distributor of insurance and household financial services, has given £50,000 to the cause.

Brave Sunderland toddler becomes first Child of Courage nominee



