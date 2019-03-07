27 memories of Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre - a history in pictures
Sunderland's much-loved Crowtree Leisure Centre might be no more, but lots of you still have fond memories of going there, for all sorts of reasons.
Whether it was swimming, keep fit, boxing, five-a-side football, bowling, ice skating, or some other event, Crowtree was the place to be. It was knocked down six years ago, but here's some pictures of the attraction which was once dubbed 'the eighth wonder of the world' in its glory days.
1. Bowled over by a Royal visitor
Crowtree Leisure Centre opened in 1977, with its official opening carried out in May 1978 by Prince Charles, pictured here talking to members of Sunderland Bowling Club.