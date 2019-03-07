Crowtree Leisure Centre

27 memories of Sunderland's Crowtree Leisure Centre - a history in pictures

Sunderland's much-loved Crowtree Leisure Centre might be no more, but lots of you still have fond memories of going there, for all sorts of reasons.

Whether it was swimming, keep fit, boxing, five-a-side football, bowling, ice skating, or some other event, Crowtree was the place to be. It was knocked down six years ago, but here's some pictures of the attraction which was once dubbed 'the eighth wonder of the world' in its glory days.

1. Bowled over by a Royal visitor

Crowtree Leisure Centre opened in 1977, with its official opening carried out in May 1978 by Prince Charles, pictured here talking to members of Sunderland Bowling Club.
2. Fitness for all ages

Crowtree Leisure Centre was a place where folk of all ages went to get fit. Here's the 50 Plus Keep Fit class, pictured in August 1995, with instructor Gill Cowie, left.
3. The day Antiques Roadshow came to town

As well being a place to keep fit, Crowtree hosted all manner of events, including this visit from the BBC's Antiques Roadshow in 1984.
4. They're all snooker loopy

Flashback to April 1984, when members of staff from the Treasurer's Department at Sunderland Civic Centre took part in a snooker marathon at Crowtree Leisure Centre. Dave Francis is taking a shot.
