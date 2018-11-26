10 pictures from the days before internet shopping, when every town had its own high street

So what better excuse to step back into the Echo archives for pictures of shopping in our towns and villages through the years?

Many people now do all their festive gift shopping online, but that hasn't always been the case.

We thought we would take a look at shopping areas from the past, long before the internet, when going to the shops - or ordering from 'the catalogue' - were the only ways of buying presents.

These areas were buzzing with people buying their goods for the day, purchasing an item for the house and ticking something else off the gift list.

The majority of the shops in these areas were independent retailers; shops owned by families going back generations.

Sunderland, of course, had big stores such as Binns, Joplings and Blacketts, but also lots of smaller businesses. Do you recognise your shopping area?

Beside the seaside People were out and about and bumping into friends and neighbours in Sea Road, Fulwell, pictured here in 1967.

Plenty of variety Hylton Road in Sunderland had a wide variety of shops back in 1984. Who remembers buying something at Thursby's?

A busy Church Street Church Street in Seaham was bustling with shoppers when our photographer took this picture back in 1983. How many of the shops do you remember?

Local shops for local people The local baker is always one of the most popular shops in any high street. That was the case in Woods Terrace, Murton, back in 1983.

