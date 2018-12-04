Fishermen 'refuse' advice after emergency service call outs

Two men fishing off the cliffs sparked calls of concern to the emergency services - but both declined to move when given advice.

South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) was called out at 11.20am today when contacted by HM Coastguard in Humberside.

A spokesman for the team said: "The team were tasked by Humber to offer safety advice to a report of a fisherman in a dangerous position at Souter Lighthouse, on arrival a team member made contact with him and explained the situation, he refused our advice and said he was going to continue fishing.

"As we were about to leave we noticed another fisherman on the cliff edge further south, again we offered advice that was again refused.

"Humber were informed and we were stood down.

"Remember for all Coastal emergencies dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."