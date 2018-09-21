Dog dies after falling from cliff - rescue crews urge owners to keep their pets on leads

Dog owners have been urged to ensure theirs is kept on a lead on coastal paths following a pet's cliff fall death.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called to Marsden after receiving reports that a dog had gone over the cliffs.

A rope rescue kit was used during the call out. Image by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

A spokesman for the Coastguard team said: "Arriving on scene with South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) we quickly established the location of the dog and began assembling our equipment to lower a rope rescue technician to the base of the cliff.

"We recovered the dog from the cliff but unfortunately on this occasion it was deceased.

"Team members assisted the owner in taking the dog to the vets.

"We then returned to station.

"Can we take this time to reiterate the importance of keeping any animals on a lead near cliff tops please.

"Very unfortunate circumstances today."

The incident happened shortly before noon yesterday.