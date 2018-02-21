Volunteers needed to help turn the tide on marine litter at coastal beauty spots

An army of volunteers is being recruited to help turn the tide on marine litter on our beaches.

The National Trust rangers and volunteers are taking part in a day of action on Friday March 2 as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign.

Picture by John Millar

Teams will be litter-picking at Marsden Bay, South Shields and Hawthorn Hythe beach, near Seaham on the Durham Coast.

Dougie Holden, National Trust ranger at Souter Lighthouse and The Leas said: "The Great British Spring Clean is about communities coming together to tackle this issue head on, and we encourage people to get out in their local areas to play their part."

Schools, businesses, councils, community groups and individuals are all being encouraged to get involved to support the #GBSpringClean campaign and do their bit to make their part of the bit of the world cleaner.

Dougie said as well as making a positive environmental impact, the clean-up events will be enjoyable and informative social occasions.

Hawthorn Hythe beach. Picture by Wayne Appleton

Litter pickers and bags will be provided for those who take part.

Keep Britain Tidy wants to inspire 400,000 people nationwide to take part in the campaign over the weekend of March 2 to 4.

The campaign is encouraging people to join a growing army of #LitterHeroes who have had enough of other people’s litter and are willing to do something about it.

National Trust ranger on the Durham Coast, Wayne Appleton, said: "Our rangers and volunteers spend hundreds of days each year collecting rubbish from our beaches and countryside, including plastics, clothing, food packaging and more.

"Not only is litter an eyesore, it is deadly for wildlife, impacts tourism, and poses a threat to public health.’

Full details of the beach clean events, including times and meeting points, are available at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/souter-lighthouse-and-the-leas and www.nationaltrust.org.uk/durham-coast

You can also find out more by contacting Dougie (Marsden Bay event) douglas.holden@nationaltrust.org.uk tel. 0191 529 0903 or Wayne (Hawthorn Hythe event) wayne.appleton@nationaltrust.org.uk tel. 07825 948 750.