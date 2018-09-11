Double coastal call out for emergency services after concern for men

The emergency services dealt with two call outs to coastal spots within the space of minutes after men sparked reports expressing concern for their safety.

The first was at 7.52am today, when Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) were called to Coastal Marker 50, which is near to Marsden Grotto in South Shields, after receiving reports of a man on the wrong side of the safety barrier.

After a check of the cliff area, no one was found and the groups were stood down.

As they returned to their stations at 8.30am, the pagers were set off again, this time to a report of a man in distress near the lift to the Grotto's pub.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "When we arrived police officers were on scene and informed us that the male had apparently walked off to the north.

"A cliff top search was carried out to Trow Point.

"While this was happening a member of staff from the Grotto informed us of a male on the cliff edge at Souter.

"SSVLB along with police relocated to this location and spoke to the person.

"He was found to be checking his lobster pots through his binoculars, despite the safety advice given he refused to come to the correct side of the barriers.

"Humber were informed and happy all avenues had been covered, both teams were stood down."

