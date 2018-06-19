Police search for owner of lost 'Dambusters' picture found at Metro station

Police are appealing for help to reunite a wartime photograph with its rightful owner.

The photograph, depicting a Lancaster bomber with its maintenance crew, is believed to be part of the 617 and 627 ‘Dambusters’ squadron.

The pictured was handed in to Northumbria Police officers at East Boldon Metro station last month by a member of the public, after being found rolled up and soaking wet.

A police spokesman said: "The photograph has since been dried out and officers are keen to return it to its rightful owner, and are asking for the public's help.

"If this photograph belongs to you, or you know who it belongs to, then please get in touch by emialing paul.talbut.1807@northumbria.pnn.police.uk ."