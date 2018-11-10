Faye Tozer jives her way to a great score as Strictly Come Dancing gets ready for Blackpool week

Faye Tozer has collected a 10 amongst her scores tonight after she and partner Giovanni Pernice wowed the judges of Strictly Come Dancing

The Steps star, who lives in West Boldon with her family, performed a jive for the audience in the BBC One show.

The dance puts her in second place on the leader board with 36 points, just behind competitors former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts and her partner Pasha Kovalev, who have 39.

Those saved from the axe by viewers this week will go on to perform in Blackpool Tower Ballroom next weekend.

While judge Bruno Tonioli awarded them a full 10 and his fellow panel members Dame Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel Horwood gave them a nine, head judge Shirley Ballas gifted them just an eight.

She had told them: "I think it was extremely competent and I think it was extremely capable and I think you're an outstanding dancer, I want to say that first.

A photo issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) via the Press Association of a Chelsea Pensioner, a member from the Navy, Faye Tozer, Giovanni Pernice, Pasha Kovalev, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Ashley Roberts enjoying the show earlier this week at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, London.

"But we are now going into Blackpool week and I just get the feeling that most people are fighting, truly fighting for their position.

"I think for the change in energy."

As she was jeered by the studio audience, she went on to add: "I expect a little bit more and I think you can delve a little bit more into a dynamic area, but so that it hits a chord a little bit more, so my advice as you're moving into Blackpool is change the dynamic."

But Bruno said their jive had been "picture perfect" and Faye's performance had reminded him of the American dancer, singer and actress Ann Miller, adding it had been "precise, compact and beautiful" as well as saying the styling had been "immaculate."

Craig added: "I loved it." while Dame Darcey told her she had coped well with the speed of the routine and praised a series of her moves before concluding she had "done a great job."

Before her dance, footage of Faye was shown as she was given a video message from Army troops in Oman, where she performed 17 years ago, with the soldiers telling her they we behind her and Giovanni to win.

Faye said their support was especially important, given it is Remembrance Sunday tomorrow.

Nine couples remain in the competition after Dr Ranj Singh exited the competition last week following a dance-off with Charles Venn.

Tonight's programme, which is followed up with a results show tomorrow at 7.50pm, comes after a series of the Strictly celebrities, their partners and the judges helped host a ballroom tribute to the men and women of the First World War.

Faye, along with Graeme Swann, Kate Silverton and Danny John-Jules were among the celebrity dancers and professional partners who visited pensioners at the Royal Hospital Chelsea for a day of tea, cake and ballroom dancing.

The group, led by Shirley, danced to mark Remembrance Day and the centenary of the Armistice.

The group hosted more than 70 serving members of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force, as well as the home's veteran residents.

The stars took to the floor at the London retirement and nursing home, where some 300 ex-servicemen and women reside.

Major James de St John-Pryce, second in command at the Household Cavalry Regiment, attended and said it had been "tremendous fun" learning from the professional dancers and their partners.

He said: "It was a great honour to meet the Chelsea Pensioners, particularly when they were in such high spirits with the visit of the Strictly Come Dancing cast.

"We were honoured to take time out of our operational reconnaissance role to fulfil our ceremonial duties by representing the Army at such an event.

"We had tremendous fun entertaining the Chelsea Pensioners and joining in the dancing with the celebrities, and even learning a few steps from the professionals.

"Despite the festive atmosphere, the event was also a reminder to us all of the importance of Remembrance Sunday and our duty to keep the memories of sacrifice and gratitude alive."

Footage of the dance was be shown during this weekend's results episode of Strictly, which falls on Remembrance Sunday.