Car park in South Shields centre to close for one day

A town centre public car park is to close for a day next week.

Mile End Road car park in South Shields will be closed overnight on New Year’s Day and will remained shut on Wednesday, January 2, for the whole day.

The closure is to allow utilities surveys to be carried out ahead of a planning application being submitted for new office space as part of the 365 town centre regeneration.

The 70-space 24-hour car park will reopen at 7am on January 3.

For further information about car parks, visit https://www.southtyneside.gov.uk/article/38108/Car-parks