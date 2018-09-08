What time does the Great North Run start, when will Mo Farah finish and where can I see the Red Arrows?

Have your say

The world's biggest half marathon gets underway on our doorstep tomorrow.

Here's the key times - including for the key moments if you're a spectator.

7am - Information point opens, located on the Town Moor, near Exhibition Park.

8am - Baggage buses open, located along Claremont Road

9.15am - Assembly area opens for all waves

10:05am - Baggage buses depart for the finish

10:10am - Elite wheelchair race starts

10:15am - Elite women start and mass Great North Run warm-up

10:30am - Assembly area closes

10:40am - Start of the Great North Run (Elite men and the masses)

11:05am - Red Arrows flypast over the Tyne Bridge

11.40am - Mo Farah is expected to complete the Great North Run in around an hour, so should finish very shortly before or shortly after 11.40am

13:15am - Red Arrows display at the finish

