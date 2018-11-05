Bonfire Night went with a bang as families enjoy fireworks displays

Have your say

Families had an explosive time as they enjoyed two Bonfire Night displays.

Houghton and District 41 Club Fireworks Spectacular was held at Hetton Lyons Cricket Club tonight.

Houghton and District 41 Clubs Firework Spectacular at Hetton Lyons Cricket Club.

There was also a funfair, attractions and refreshments.

Crowds also enjoyed the annual Peterlee Fireworks Display at The Pavilion, in the town’s Helford Road.

The events marked the end of the Guy Fawkes celebrations after the display was held in Seaham on Friday night.

A display is set to be held in Sunderland at the end of the Illuminations.

Watching the fireworks at Hetton Lyons.

Family fun at the Hetton Lyons events fair.