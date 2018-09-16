Body found by police searching for missing man

Police searching for a Wearside man who has been missing for a month have found a body, which is believed to be him.

David Bennett was last seen by his family when he left his home in Shiney Row on Saturday, August 18.

Officers had a reported sighting of the 30-year-old in Weymouth Drive, Shiney Row, shortly after 1am the next day.

But there were no more after that, and police said they were growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Last Saturday his family were handing out posters at the Stadium of Light, before Sunderland's game with Fleetwood Town.

David's picture was also shown on the big screens inside the ground, in an appeal to fans to help find him.

Only yesterday, Northumbria Police reissued an appeal for help from anyone who might have seen David.

But today David's mother Carol Watson posted the sad news on Facebook that a body has been found, which is believed to be her son.

She wrote: "Yesterday was the worst day of my life. Police have found a body and he matched my beautiful son.

"We are waiting for DNA results. Thanks for the support and help. My heart has truly broken."