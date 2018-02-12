Results of nine-day crime operation revealed as pledge is made to continue crackdown

A dozen problem vehicles were seized and almost 30 homes have been lined up for action over grotty gardens in a campaign to tackle community issues.

Durham Constabulary and its partners have completed a nine-day programme of co-ordinated strikes and engagement across the Peterlee area.

Schoolchildren helped keep a check on the speeds of motorists during the nine-day campaign. Photo by Durham Constabulary.

The work, under the brand of Operation Relentless, brings together a host of organisations with the aim of tackling crime and antisocial behaviour, as well as offering reassurance to neighbourhoods in and around the town.

Crimes targeted include burglary, cannabis cultivation, handling of stolen goods and drug misuse.

Magistrates' court search warrants have been conducted and criminality disrupted across the area.

Alongside officers, the partner agencies involved included County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, Durham County Council, and Durham Agency Against Crime.

One of the bikes seized by officers as part of Operation Relentless. Photo by Durham Constabulary.

Inspector Lee Blakelock, of Peterlee Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Through meeting with residents both out in the community and at our regular PACT meetings, we’ve been able to identify some key concerns that people in the Peterlee area have.

“With Operation Relentless, we’re putting a spotlight on those concerns and showing the public that we are listening, and we are doing what we can to put an end to activities that are a detriment to quality of life in the area.”

As a result of the operation, six magistrates' court search warrants were carried out, seven people were arrested for failing to appear in court, and one man has been arrested for being unlawfully at large.

In conjunction with the force’s ongoing operations Valdis, Endurance and Takeaway, 12 vehicles have been seized, including three quad bikes and several off-road bikes.

One of the cars seized by police as part of Operation Relentless. Photo by Durham Constabulary.

The illegal and antisocial use of off-road bikes has been a particular point of concern raised by members of the public, and is linked to a large number of reports in the area, with the matter targeted under its Operation Endurance banner.

The Stay Safe scheme, an initiative led by Durham Constabulary’s Alcohol Harm Reduction Team to reduce nuisances caused by underage drinking, saw eleven young people brought to places of safety, referrals put in place for safeguarding, and a quantity of alcohol being seized.

Footage of this work will air on the BBC Inside Out programme tonight, at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Community engagement events were held throughout the week, giving residents the opportunity to meet representatives from all agencies and discuss their concerns.

The Mini Police helped officers out in the community. Photo by Durham Constabulary.

Multi-agency walkabouts were held in Thornley, Wingate, Wheatley Hill, Trimdon Station and Shotton Colliery.

Insp Blakelock added: “These events are a key component not just of Operation Relentless, but of policing in Durham as a whole.”

Led by Durham Agency Against Crime, two leaflet drops were made by Volunteer Police Cadets, and five community speed watches were carried out by the Mini Police, an initiative which aims to involve nine to 11-year-olds in tackling community issues in a safe and engaging manner.

These speed checks caught a number of motorists exceeding the speed limit, but the force says their presence - accompanied by local beat officers- was a considerable deterrent to would-be speeders, resulting in most drivers remaining within the limit.

Ian Hoult, neighbourhood protection manager at Durham County Council, said: “We’re really proud to be involved with all of our partners, working in communities to reassure them that County Durham remains a safe place to live.

“What’s really important is that this comes from the community up, and allows us to tackle low-level issues like dirty yards, gardens and graffiti, all the way up to drugs warrants. Working individually, the results aren’t the same as when we come together to tackle these issues shoulder to shoulder.”

Police on the scene of a search in Thornley.

Anyone who would like to discuss community concerns can visit durham.police.uk to keep up to date on upcoming community engagement events in their area.



A full breakdown of results from Operation Relentless:

*Six Magistrates search warrants carried out (under misuse of drugs and theft acts).

*One voluntary search in Thornley, with recovery of cannabis.

*Seven arrests for failing to appear in court.

*One arrest for being unlawfully at large.

*One wanted on recall to prison.

*Seven vehicles seized in conjunction with Operation Valdis.

*Three quad bikes and four off-road bikes seized in conjunction with Operation Endurance.

*Two vehicles recovered in conjunction with Operation Takeaway.

*Three waste carriers licence checks carried out.

*Litter picks conducted by community groups.

*Three properties referred to Durham County Council for health and safety concerns.

*Twenty nine properties identified for action concerning overgrown or untidy gardens.

*Ten licensing checks of licensed premises - eight out of 10 tested positive for drugs.