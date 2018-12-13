Shop staff shaken after three men threaten workers in cash robbery

A search is under way to find three men who threatened workers as they stole cash from their shop's till.

Detectives are appealing for information following the robbery at the Spar store in Mendip Avenue, Chester-le-Street, at around 9.15pm last night.

Three men wearing dark clothing entered the store and threatened staff inside before stealing cash from the till.

Detective Sergeant Gareth Hodgson, from Consett CID, said: “Thankfully, the staff members were unharmed however have understandably been left shaken by this incident.

“We are appealing to anyone with information relating to the robbery to come forward.”

Please call us on 101 quoting incident number 472 of December 12.