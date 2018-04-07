Sunderland supporters help youth club on its way to summer fund goal

A community club which gives youngsters a place to have fun and try out activities is celebrating thanks to Sunderland AFC fans.

Seaham’s branch of the Sunderland AFC Supporters’ Association have donated £1,000 to the Youth Hub at Dawdon Youth and Community Centre in Queen Alexandra Road.

Joanne Bowen, who helps lead the club, said: “We would like to thank Thomas Laverick and his wonderful team for their extremely kind and considerate donation towards a children and young people’s summer Playscheme.

“We were overwhelmed with the £1,000 cheque handed to the The Youth Hub.

“The donation has helped us reach £5,000, along with a recent award from a High Sheriff Award and kind members of the public, taking us closer to £8,000 needed to run the Playscheme, which will benefit children and young people across Seaham.”

More about the club can be found via its Facebook page.