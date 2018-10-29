Man in police care after concerns on cliff edge

A man is in the care of police after concerns were raised for his safety on a cliff top.

Durham Constabulary were called out at 1.34am today, alongside Seaham Coastguard and Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team, to a spot at Nose's Point in Dawdon.

They had received reports that a man appeared in distress.

The Coastguard teams were stood down a short time later after police said the man was now in their care.

The services have issued a reminder that all coastal emergencies should be reported to the Coastguard via 999.

*You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans. Whatever you’re going through, call us free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.