Heartbroken family pay tribute to beloved dad who died in tragic motorbike crash

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved dad who tragically lost his life in a horrific crash just days before Christmas.

Paul Price has been described as a dedicated father who ‘loved life’ and would do anything for anyone.

Paul Price with dog Stitch, who died the day after his funeral

The 39-year-old motorcyclist, of Seaham, died in hospital after he was involved in a serious collision in Colliery Walk, in Murton, on Sunday, December 16.

His lifelong partner Hayley Henery has spoken of the heartbreaking moment police told her the devastating news that Paul wouldn’t be coming home.

Hayley said: “He was going out on his motorbike for half an hour and then we were going to go Christmas shopping.

“When I said I was getting ready he said he’d take his bike out for a little bit but he never came home.

Paul Price loved motor biking

“A few hours later, police officers knocked on the door and told me.”

The dad-of-one dedicated his life to Hayley and his 14-year-old son Bailey, who has autism.

Hayley added: “He was a jack-the-lad, he was always very happy - nothing got him down.

“His son was his life, he was all for his family.

Paul Price with partner Hayley Henery

“I know a lot of people say it, but he really was the best dad. Bailey was his world.

“Bailey would be five minutes late and he’d be in the car going looking for him.

“He just wanted to provide for him.”

The couple, who had been together for 19 years, were friends for a long time before their relationship blossomed - having both grown up in Peterlee.

Paul Price with partner Hayley Henery and son Bailey Price, 14

“We were friends for a lot of years before we got together,” said the 35-year-old mum.

“We got together through friends, he was working down in London at the time and he came home for the weekend.

“He loved life, he was very happy-go-lucky and he would help anybody.

“Someone would knock on our door and say ‘my car’s not starting’ and he’d be straight out there to help.”

The grieving family are still coming to terms with the sudden and tragic loss.

And instead of spending Christmas together, Hayley was having to plan a funeral.

Paul Price enjoyed carp fishing

The customer service advisor said: “It was horrific, we didn’t have a Christmas. The stuff that he bought the night before is still in the boot of the car.

“The day after Paul’s funeral our dog, Stitch, died as well.

“Bailey was broken hearted over Paul.

“He lost the dog he had grown up with and his dad.”

Now the family have recalled fond stories of the caring and fun-loving father.

“When we first moved to Seaham we moved in next door to some children that had lost their dad. He was always there for them, giving them lifts and doing this and that and the other,” said Hayley.

“He felt so bad that he didn’t have a dad. He used to go out motor biking with one of them on weekend to spend time with him.

“When we first moved in they were about 12/13 but we’ve known them that long they’re in their early 20s now, but he was still there for them.

“He’d do anything for anyone. There was a dog on the road one day and he made us go round and chase it up and down until we got it in the van and saved it before it got knocked over.”

Following the tragedy, Hayley’s friend Ashleigh Chipp set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay towards funeral costs and support the family financially.

She said: “I know what she earns and I know what she earns when she’s off and Paul was the main breadwinner and it’s really hard this time of year.

“I set up a fundraiser to try get her some support to help her through this.”

To donate to the page visit www.gofundme.com/funeral-and-memorial-of-paul-price