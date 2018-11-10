Dog rescued from cliff face by firefighter rope crews

Teams of firefighters worked together to save a dog which had slipped its lead and fallen down part of a cliff.

County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service sent a specialist rope crew from Seaham and another from Newton Aycliffe to Nose's Point in Dawdon.

A crew member helps Harry back up the cliff face.

It followed a call from the Coastguard at 12.30pm today.

The fire crews used their working at height kit to make their way down the cliff and reach Harry the dog, who had slipped two-thirds down the cliff face.

A spokesman for the service said: "The crews were able to successfully rescue him and reunite him with his owners."

The crews were on the scene until 1.20pm.

A firefighter scales down to reach the pet.

