Dalton Park 10k run cancelled for health and safety reasons

The first-ever Run Durham Dalton Park 10k race, due to be held today, has fallen victim to the weather.

The race, organised by Run Nation, was expected to attract up to 500 runners, and was due to start and finish at the Murton shopping centre.

But race director Richard Hunter issued a statement last night which said: "This afternoon we had to make the difficult decision to postpone tomorrow's race for health and safety reasons.

"We have been monitoring the weather over the last week or so and spent the day at Dalton Park gritting some of the course, but we reluctantly have to postpone the race tomorrow.

"With lots of thick ice on sections of the course, we were fighting an uphill battle to get it ready for tomorrow.

"It is likely to freeze again tonight and rain on frozen ground tomorrow is unlikely to make the course any safer by 10am.

"We did all we could to make it happen, but safety must come first.

"We are looking to reschedule the event for a date to be confirmed in January 2018 and hope you can attend that event.

"We will be in touch again with all options (including refunds and transfers to other races) or your entry will be automatically transferred to the new date.

The organisers say they will provide an update regarding the rescheduled race date on Monday December 18.