CCTV image released after bank is targeted in early hours burglary

Two men raided a bank in the early hours of this morning while a lookout kept watch.

Lloyds Bank in Marlborough, Seaham, was hit by the pair at around 4.40am this morning.

A CCTV image released by Durham Constabulary following this morning's burglary.

Durham Constabulary say the men gained entry into the bank by breaking the locked gate allowing them access to the rear yard whilst an associate waited outside of the bank.

The two men then approached the back door and forced it open.

Once inside, the suspects made an untidy search of the bank however made off empty-handed before police arrival.

It is understood they left the scene on foot but may have got into a vehicle nearby.

Detective Inspector Lee Gosling from Peterlee CID, said: “We’re doing all we can to trace the people responsible and would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact us.

“We have footage of two men seen close to the bank at the time of the incident and would encourage them to come forward.”

Anyone with any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 31 of April 3.