A19 cleared after broken down truck led to delays

The broken down heavy goods vehicle which led to major delays on the A19 has been moved.

Both lanes are now clear heading Northbound on the A19.

A spokesman from Highways England said: "The HGV has been moved to a safe place and all lanes are open and running."

One lane was closed causing severe queues on the A19 Northbound from the A1018.

Buses were also delayed due to the incident this morning.

A spokesperson for Go North East said: "The northbound traffic on B1285 is now causing long delays on Stockton Road through Seaham and Mill Inn this morning, affecting Services 9 & 60 badly at this time towards Ryhope and Sunderland.

"Due to traffic diverting from Durham onto the A690 towards the A19, the road between Houghton le Spring and Doxford is currently very slow moving at this time. Services 20, 20A, X5 are currently running up to 25 minutes late towards Sunderland this morning.