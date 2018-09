Have your say

Police have had a lucky escape when a car crashed and landed on its roof.

A Durham Constabulary police car was pictured yesterday following a crash where it has turned onto its roof coming to a stop on the pavement.

A dog walker, who posted the picture online, said the car had crashed in Crosslane, Sacriston.

She said a police officer told her no one was seriously injured in the collision and escaped with 'cuts and bruises'.

The exact time of the crash is not yet known.

