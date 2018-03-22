Easter bin collection details announced for County Durham

Council chiefs have announced details of bin collections over Easter in County Durham.

There will be no changes to bin collections in areas covered by Durham County Council during the Easter Bank Holiday weeks (the weeks starting Monday March 26 and Monday April 2).

This includes refuse and recycling as well as garden waste collections, for those who have signed up to the scheme.

Households who have collections on a Friday are therefore reminded to still put their bins out on Good Friday (30 March).

Residents are also advised to put their bins out for collection by 7am on their normal collection day.

Those who are unsure of their collection days can find out by entering their house number and postcode into the ‘My Durham’ section at www.durham.gov.uk.

For more information about bin collections visit www.durham.gov.uk/recycling and to find out which items go in which bin visit www.durham.gov.uk/whatgoeswhere.

To subscribe to the garden waste scheme, visit www.durham.gov.uk/gardenwaste or call 03000 260 000 during office hours.



Residents can ‘Save time and do it online’ if they wish to report a missed bin collection or order replacement bins. Simply register an account at www.durham.gov.uk/doitonline. Accounts can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.