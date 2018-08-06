Taste of something sweet set for Durham as ice cream parlour plan announced

Shoppers in Durham could soon be satisfying their sweet tooth at a new ice cream parlour.

Plans have been submitted for the business to set up in the city’s Riverside shopping centre.

If approved, it is expected to create six jobs, two full-time and four part-time.

The proposed scheme is for a franchise of Icestone Gelato, which was started in Bradford in 2013.

The plans were submitted in July and a decision is expected by mid-September.

James Harrison

James Harrison , Local Democracy Reporting Service