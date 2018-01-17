Sculptures by Game of Thrones team to feature in Durham’s Fire & Ice festival

A cool festival is set to turn up the heat when it returns to Durham City next month.

Storybook characters will form the theme of this year’s Fire & Ice festival, which will feature 10 ice sculptures carved by Glacial Art, the people behind ice art in hit series Game of Thrones.

A flame-lit trail will also take over the city centre for the festival’s return on Friday, February 16 and Saturday, February 17.

This year will be the third time the event, which is organised by Durham BID, has taken place.

Adam Deathe, business engagement manager at Durham BID, said: “Fire&Ice InDurham is a must-do for many families across Durham and we’re delighted to confirm that this much-loved event will be making a return to the city during the final weekend of the February half term break.

“Last year we saw people travelling from all across the North – even as far as Leeds – to come to the event. Fire&Ice InDurham is certainly growing in popularity as more and more people enjoy the Durham offer.”

Kian and Kharis Fairest looking at the Phoenix at Durham's Fire and Ice Festival last year

Scott Hillary, of AH Events, the producers of Fire&Ice InDurham, said: “When Adam briefed us on this year’s theme we were so excited – there’s such a broad scope to capture people’s imaginations and push the realms of possibility in using the ice to bring these characters to life.

“While the final artwork concepts for each of the different sculptures are being drawn up by the team at Glacial Arts, we can tell you that the installations this year will feature some classics from tales of old, more contemporary characters from some of Britain’s best loved authors, and icy interpretations of well-known characters who’ve made the transition from the pages of books to being blockbusters on the big screen.”

Throughout the course of the two days, visitors will be able to explore the city by following the ice trail, witness the professionals in action at live demonstrations while giving ice carving a go themselves at stations set up in the Market Place.

Each evening of the event will culminate in a grand finale, seeing shooting water jets and fiery flames dancing in time to a sound track.

Harry Hallam carving the ice under the watchful eye of sculptor Matt Foster, at Durham's Fire and Ice Festival last year

Visitors to the festival on Saturday afternoon will also be able to witness the traditional lion dance for Chinese New Year in Market Place.