Cops score funds to boost Bradley Lowery Foundation at football tournament

Police took to the pitch to battle it out against each other in memory of Bradley Lowery.

The six-year-old from Blackhall Colliery died last July after losing his fight against neuroblastoma cancer.

Teams were made up of Durham Constabulary staff and officers.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation has been set up in his honour and is working to support the families of sick children.

To show support for the fund, 90 police officers and staff from Durham Constabulary took part in a charity six-a-side tournament at Soccarena in Belmont, Durham.

Eight teams took to the pitch in Durham with the hope of becoming force champions, the tournament proved a huge success raising around £187 for the foundation.

Mick Renshaw, based at Durham City Police Office and host of the event said: “The tournament just gets bigger and better each year, this year was fantastic with some great football played in good spirit.

The winning side from the Durham Constabulary tournament.

“It’s always nice to have a catch up with colleagues who I haven’t seen for a while, there are always a few who come out of the woodwork.

“This was the first year that we made a collection for charity and I would like to thank everybody who donated generously on the day.

“Congratulations to the Core Coast Crusaders who won the tournament for the first time.

"I hope to see more of us come together next year for what will be another great fundraising day.”

Collection buckets helped gather donations for the foundation.

Officers could also be seen wearing rainbow laces in their boots which forms as part of a Stonewall campaign to encourage people in sport to come out for the LGBT community.

Jennifer Dixon, equality and diversity co-ordinator for the force, said: “As an organisation we are fully committed to embracing all aspects of equality and diversity and our membership to Stonewall and the Diversity Champions scheme is part of that commitment.

“The rainbow laces initiative has been co-ordinated across a variety of high profile sporting fixtures and for Durham Constabulary to become involved and show their support was an opportunity not to be missed.”