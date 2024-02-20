Operation Gryphon aims to tackle half-term disorder across Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Project Gryphon has taken flight to tackle antisocial behaviour in Sunderland.

Officers from Northumbria Police are working alongside Sunderland City Council in hotspot areas to address pockets of antisocial behaviour during this week's half-term holiday.

Activity will focus on reports relating to young people, and take a tiered approach from a letter to parents and carers to a home visit by police and partners – with enforcement action as a last resort.

The aim is to give those involved an chance to change their behaviour before they get into trouble.

Sgt Tom Scott with neighbourhood officers and council wardens in Mowbray Park

Operation Gryphon started on Friday, February 16 and will last until Sunday, February 25.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Tom Scott said most youngsters were well-behaved and Operation Gryphon aimed to nip offending in the bud: “" the past, we have seen brilliant results through our dedicated multi-agency operations during school holidays which have seen a significant reduction in crime.

"We recognise that we are talking about a minority of people who are involved in anti-social behaviour, but I would ask parents and carers to work with us and speak to children about where they are heading across the week, what they are doing and the potential consequences of getting mixed up in this type of activity.

"Ultimately, we need your support to tackle anti-social behaviour and to help ensure that young people in the community are safe – so everyone is able to enjoy their break.

"We will continue to work hand-in-hand with our partners and the public to ensure Sunderland, and the wider region remains a hassle-free and safe environment for all.

"You will see an increased police presence in Sunderland and we would always encourage anybody affected by anti-social behaviour to speak to us. Operation Gryphon and similar operations are here to empower you – and we’ll use every tactic at our disposal to tackle the issues most important to you.

"This type of operation is only possible through fantastic teamwork and dedication from all of the partners involved, and we look forward to hopefully seeing the positive results over the coming days.”

Deputy City Council Leader and Cabinet Member for Clean Green City, Cllr Claire Rowntree, said: "We want to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable half-term, and we know from past experience that joint operations like this make a real difference in helping to achieve that.

"While it’s only a minority of young people that we need speak to, this work serves of a valuable reminder that there are no excuses, and of the consequences of getting involved any anti-social behaviour.

"That’s why our anti-social behaviour wardens and officers will be out and about all week engaging with the community and young people and addressing any issues of ASB they come across.

"We’ll also have antisocial behaviour officers visiting the homes of known perpetrators with the police. While Together for Children’s Wear Here 4 You bus will be providing information, advice and support to young people on a range of issues that matter to them."

Anybody who sees anything suspicious in their area is asked to speak with an officer on duty, report it by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.