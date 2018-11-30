Why we should have a ‘Just Switch Off’ mobile phone campaign

We had the ‘Just Say No’ campaign against drugs, so why not have ‘Just Switch Off’ for mobile phones.

From celebrities to 11-year-olds, people are bullied online.

If you insist on putting your life on display, anyone with a opinion will jump on the bandwagon.

Morons who feel bad about themselves like to put others down.

There is no point in blaming the internet giants for not stopping this problem.

How many people have walked around any town or city in the UK and have had to move out the way when they see a person using a mobile phone?

Sometimes they are in another world glued to their mobiles.

I stopped once in The Bridges and I was bumped into four times by people, totally unaware of their surroundings.

They say sorry then just carry on glued to their phones.

The solution is in your hands – it’s called the ‘Off Button.’

Scott Andrews