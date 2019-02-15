Why I think period poverty is a myth

The council has pledged to supply free sanitary protection in schools and council buildings due to so-called period poverty.

I find it hard to believe women and girls cannot afford sanitary protection.

In Sainbury’s you can buy a pack of their own make sanitary pads for 29p, and also in Home Bargains you can buy two packs of pads for a £1.

In most supermarkets and stores you can buy their own make packs of tampons for less than a £1.

I cannot believe no one cannot afford these prices, period poverty is a myth, sanitary protection is a lot cheaper than it was years ago.

I hope council taxpayers are not funding this, especially as council tax is due to rise 3.99%.

Name and address

supplied