Why a People’s Vote on Brexit is needed

Brexit is a hard pill to swallow – says the front cover of the last issue of the British Medical Journal (November 27).

The editorial as well as some inside articles argue that leaving the EU without a vote on the final deal, would be an act of gross negligence: it would be equivalent to performing surgery without informed consent.

Inside there is a joint appeal of the British Medical Journal editor in chief, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing and the chair of the Council of the British Medical Association: they argue that leaving the EU will risk patients’ lives, disrupt medicine supplies and dismantle research networks.

Further inside there is an article by Sarah Wollaston (Conservative MP and former GP) and Paul Williams (Labour MP and GP): they argue that there is no version of Brexit that will benefit the NHS – only varying degrees of harm.

In 2016 the referendum was on an unknown unspecified alternative to membership of the EU.

Now we have Theresa May deal, that we know does not satisfy anybody, and an alternative and more damaging no deal Brexit proposal.

As the details of both proposals are now out, as well as a full list of the side-effects, the time has come for a People’s Vote.

The recent large opinion poll conducted by Channel 4 suggested not only a majority of 54% in favour of remaining in the EU, but also a significant shift public opinion up here in the North East and specifically in Sunderland.

Dr Guiseppe Enrico Bernadi,

Durham