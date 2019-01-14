Time for this country to treat it’s own citizens first

As a nation we struggle to provide enough housing and do not have the money to repair roads.

There are councils that are nearly bankrupt and therefore not able to fund social care for the elderly and children services.

So why was it revealed last week that we are sending aid to the United States and other rich countries?

The NHS, Police, and Fire and Ambulance Services, as well as all our Armed Forces would benefit more from the money that is going abroad.

Then there are those pensioners on low incomes, who are forced to choose between eating or heating. We should become a nation that treats its own first.

Scott Andrews