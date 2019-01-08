The ‘Tories don’t care’ comment is not true

There were some pertinent comments in the “10 things you said about” section on December 22 regarding the tragic deaths of 32 homeless people in the North East.

However one poster made a glib unqualified comment that “The Tories Don’t care”.

This comment was sweeping and unfounded.

It was announced in 2018 that councils across the country are to receive a share of over £215million from 2019 to prevent homelessness.

This latest funding brings the total Government investment to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping to over £1.2billion through to 2020.

Perhaps Peter Bogg should heed what Labour MP Harriot Harman said about Labour’s changes to the gambling laws.

Harriot Harman admitted gambling liberalisation introduced by the former Labour Government was a “mistake” and has ruined people’s lives.

Labour’s Gambling Act allowed the proliferation of betting shops in poor areas, many of them operating high-stakes roulette terminals.

Research by Channel 4’s Dispatches suggested that British punters lost more than £1billion in a year on fixed-odds betting terminals.

How many of these people “ruined” by Labour are now among the homeless?

Thankfully this Government is addressing the problem.

Perhaps Sunderland Council itself could have done more by investing in the homeless rather than subsidising millionaire pop star’s concerts to the tune of hundreds of thousands?

Alan Wright