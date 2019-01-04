Sunderland Echo Letter of the week: 'Stick dog dirt where guilty pet owners won't like it'

I would like to point out the amount of dog dirt which always seems to be about when the nights get darker.

Is it because people cannot be bothered to walk their precious pets?

I will remind you that it is up to you to walk, exercise and pick up your dirt.

I have spoken to people in the street and they all agree it’s getting worse, especially the back of Douglas Terrace back lane, which is a favourite for them.

It’s an absolute disgrace.

Last week's Letter of the week: "Does someone have to die at Sunderland junction before something is done"

I have told everyone if they see anyone letting their dog foul the paths not to approach them, but to follow them to find out where they live, go back and pick up the dirt and throw it in their doorway.

They might just get the message then.

The fact there are bins provided makes it even worse.

So beware, we are on to you, and I promise I will do just as I have said.

So when dog dirt starts arriving on your doorstep and front door, yes, it’s your fed up neighbours.

George Worthington.