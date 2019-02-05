Sunderland council has no workable plan for Sunderland seafront

Is it not the case that the ‘Meantime Usage’, introduction of temporary recreation facilities at Seaburn, is just another example of the chaotic state of this Labour Council’s inability to achieve a workable plan for Sunderland seafront?

Instead the council have not listened to the people and are hell-bent to take away green space to use for housing.

But is that surprising?

Not so, they have created a back stop of their own making by neglecting the seafront over the years, and by allowing the Vaux site to become a candidate for heritage site classification by its continuing brown field status now going into 20 years or more.

Meanwhile the nation’s politicians are trapped in the EU’s ‘Backstop’ trap and frustrated by their inability to deliver what this country voted for.

Here in our city, the three Labour MPs, who supposedly were elected to represent the 62% who voted to leave the EU, limp along with Mr Corbyn’s disjointed and inability to decide which direction to take.

This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to regain our freedom to decide the direction we as a nation can and must take for the sake of the future for our children.

It is an opportunity to become once again a global player, not a ‘bit’ player in a creaking federal union dictated to by Germany and France.

Coun George Howe,

Fulwell ward