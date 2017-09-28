Save West Park petition a huge success

As a local councillor for St Chad’s I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the fantastic effort made regarding the “Save West Park” petition that I presented at the full council meeting on September 20.

An army of collectors took to the streets of Middle and East Herrington with a petition requesting Sunderland Council withdraw West Park from the proposed development plan.

West Park in Middle Herrington has been identified in the Sunderland Core Strategy and Development Plan as being a possible site for 70 new houses.

Although this is only at the consultation stage, residents are greatly concerned about the possibility of losing one of the more beautiful areas that people in and around Herrington have enjoyed for many years.

There were 4,343 signatures collected, very few people refused to sign as residents are united in wanting to keep this green space for not only the people who use it now but for future generations to enjoy.

Everyone involved was forthcoming in volunteering to take the petition around the area, also anyone wishing to sign could do so at the Strawberry Rose cafe in Herrington.

As well as the hard copy an online petition had another 810 signatures making a total of 5,153, probably one of the largest signed petitions in the history of Sunderland City Council.

The petition will now be referred to the appropriate department of the council.

Coun Gillian Galbraith