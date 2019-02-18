Our children will lose out thanks to the Tory Government

If you own your own house and intend on leaving it to your children, then think again, as you may not be able to, thanks to the Tory Government.

If you outlive your spouse and need to go into care then the Government will make you sell your house to pay for your care.

This is even though people without any assets or have been on benefits get exactly the same care as you but the Local Authority pays for it.

This makes my blood boil as myself and my husband have worked hard all our adult lives to pay off our mortgage so that we can leave our two children an inheritance.

Forget making a Will or Power of Attorney as the local Authorities will take the matter to court and have these overruled and ‘steal’ the proceeds of your house.

These are proceeds which we have accrued through working hard, leaving our kids with nothing.

I wrote to our local MP seeking clarity on this and I have it in writing that this will happen.

I wanted to sell up and give the kids the money while we still have a say in it but no, the Government can go after the children to retrieve that money and make them pay.

All of this because the Tory Government won’t put more money into social care.

Estelle Fenwick