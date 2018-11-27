No one seems to care on Sunderland council

I can understand the annoyance and frustration of the Echo reader from Hylton Castle (November 5) regarding her ‘forgotten estate.’

Unfortunately, this is typical of this council. I have complained about broken glass and other rubbish in my area, and also the state of the paving in the town. It often falls on deaf ears.

The call centre workers don’t always log your complaint, let alone pass it on.

When it is passed on, the work isn’t always carried out or they say they can’t find the glass after you’ve said exactly where it is. I’ve just about given up now, though glass is all over my area, then down Chester Road and also in the town.

Some of them say the pavements are not bad enough, when they clearly are.

You might also waste your time if you ask a Labour councillor – ask one of the others. Better still, you know who to vote for in May!

Name withheld