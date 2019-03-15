Nigel Farage is not a friend to the people of Sunderland

Before the ‘man of the people’, Nigel Farage, comes to Sunderland, he is the guest of honour at a dinner at one of London’s most exclusive gentlemen’s clubs, hosted by his former public school, Dulwich College.

This man is absolutely the Elite he claims to be fighting.

I went to that school, just a couple of years after Farage. I know the kind of grotesquely entitled people it’s capable of producing. Fine, why should you believe me? But why should you believe him?

Remember all those times he’s been here to listen to the people of Sunderland, the North East, to advance their interests in Europe?

Nor can I.

He has no stake in Sunderland’s future, no one here votes for him, he has no ties, no family, no friends, no investment.

Of the 750 elected MEPs in Europe, of which the UK has 73, his attendance is in the bottom 1%.

This ‘expert’ on the EU is never there, he spends all his time on LBC or on FOX, talking us down as the ‘victim’ of Brussels, instead of doing his job advancing the UK’s interests.

We are isolated because of him.

He doesn’t come here to listen. He wants you to come out as extras in the background for his showreel, standing with the angry people he’s invited in from all around, inciting them into attacking those who actually represent their interests in Parliament and terrorize them into supporting No Deal, a plan that will wreck the UK’s economy but profit him and his backers by shorting the pound, asset-stripping the NHS, and keeping the profits tax-free by avoiding impending EU legislation on countering tax avoidance.

And to do that, he’s hijacked the Jarrow March, that courageous, seminal moment in the working class’s fight against poverty, a march to the door of the elites that prospered on poverty, an elite that ignored their pleas, an elite that has not changed an iota over the near century since, an elite of which Farage is very, very much a part.

Conmen tell you what you want to hear so you’ll buy their lies, at your great cost.

Friends tell you what you need to know even if you don’t want to hear it.

Farage is not your friend, he is a conman. And if you’re going to see him on Saturday, make it to tell him where to go.

Robin Tudge