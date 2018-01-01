I noted with interest a leaflet distributed recently by Fulwell’s Labour Councillor Margaret Beck, claiming that she does not support the proposed development on Sunderland’s Seafront and that she has taken her ‘objections to various departments and the leader of the council’.
When Labour MPs complain about cuts to the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service it would be fair for them to also admit some responsibility as the only reason they are proposed is as a direct consequence of the largest peacetime deficit left in 2010.
Visiting Sunderland the other day to see Hadrian’s Tipi, I took a look at the empty offices that once housed the Inland Revenue, which is situated between the old fire station and the magistrate’s court.
Having marked the centenary of the ending of the First World War, it brings back memories for me, as my father was born during that Great War, he also fought in the Second World War alongside millions of other brave men and women.