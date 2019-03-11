Looking for information on John Brown

John Francis Brown was a member of an eight-man crew of a Halifax Bomber LV778 of 51sqn RAF Snaith that failed to return from a mission to bomb the Ball Bearing plants at Schweinfurt in Germany on the night of February 24/5, 1944.

The crew are buried alongside one another in the British War Cemetery at Durnbach (Bavaria).

He is the only crew member whose descendants I haven’t managed to trace.

The crew were unusual in that it consisted of five RAF and one each from Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

My husband’s father was the Flight Engineer .

I have very little to go on other than details from CWGC database of lost servicemen.

The entry reads that John was 24 and the son of Mr and Mrs J Brown, of Sunderland.

Having done much research, I believe that John is the son of Jessie Brown, whose maiden name was Feetham, and John Brown.

I believe that John senior may have died after the war as a dedication reads “remembered by mother and family”. I also believe that the family lived at 52 Stoddard Street, South Shields in 1939. If anyone can help with any information, I can be contacted via email on sacolley@aol.com

Sandra Colley