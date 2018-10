Often the NHS gets bad press, it would be good to say something positive.

My elderly mother-in-law was taken into Sunderland Royal Hospital by the paramedics, A&E, and finally to Ward E50.

She was shown nothing but kindness, courtesy and exemplary care, as were the family.

Unfortunately, she passed away a week later very peacefully. Just at big thank you to everyone.

Brian Roddam.