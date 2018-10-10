Letter of the week: 'Still right for Sunderland football fans to call Jimmy Hill a cheat'

Sunderland Echo columnist Tony Gillian is right to call the late former Coventry City chairman Jimmy Hill a cheat (Echo, September 26).

Old gadgees like me still recall the final games of the 1976-77 season with much bitterness.

Younger generations can examine the complete record book to see how close we came to a great escape.

I remember the shock I felt on the Monday night when Bristol City unexpectedly beat Liverpool.

That meant if Coventry and Bristol played a draw on the Thursday night and we lost at Everton, we’d still go down despite a brave fight.

On the night, Coventry decided their match would start late because of the large crowd that turned up.

But the big question is: did Jimmy Hill decide beforehand that the game would be put back 15 minutes so they’d know our result?

Hill had our final score announced over the Tannoy, and there was clearly an agreement on the field of play with both teams deciding to mess about for the last 15 minutes.

When Jimmy Hill died, one so-called Sunderland supported wrote a tribute in the Echo. Unbelievable.

Charles Napier.