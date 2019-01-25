Letter of the week: About time some Sunderland council cuts came the councillors' way

Sunderland City Council is proposing that council tax will rise by 3.99%.

Where on earth do they think people are going to get the money to pay for this rise?

Why is the council not chasing up the unpaid Council Tax owed which was £10million?

Is the council still thinking of building new premises costing £50million when there are loads of empty buildings in Sunderland?

How is the council tax spent? As it is not on street lighting, the lights have been dimmed to dangerous levels.

Last week's Letter of the week: Reasons not to shop in Sunderland city centre

It is in near darkness at the Bunnyhill Centre. I am surprised no one has been knocked down.

I think it is about time the number of councillors was reduced. There are too many earning more money than the Prime Minister and their expenses should be cut.

It is no good saying, you have to pay top wages for top people as we haven’t got any in Sunderland while meanwhile continuing to cut services and closing down the libraries.

It is about time some cuts came the councillors’ way.

Dianne Kell.