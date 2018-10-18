Let’s make Sunderland great again

I like to read articles by Chris Cordner, looking back on Sunderland.

Memories of working people and toy shops that used to be in the town. In the 60s there used to be a small top shop, I don’t know its name, down the side street of Station Road. Then the town was a proper town, not the mess it is now.

When I was young I remember getting an overcoat, it looked heavy to wear but in fact it was light.

Some weeks ago in the Echo, in High Street West, the shop that used to be a sports shop is now going to be a pub. In the side street where that shop is it once used to be a pub, it still has tiles on the walls.

I think another pub in the town has got to be a joke. What we want is those empty shops to be filled first of all, never mind another pub. Concentrate on getting the ‘town’ great once more.

Edwin Robinson