Laurel and Hardy fans are all welcome

The new film entitled ‘Stan and Ollie’ will be released to UK cinemas on January 10, something I am very much looking forward to.

In the 80s and early 90s, the Laurel and Hardy appreciation society had a very strong presence in Sunderland.

In conjunction with the release of the film in cinemas, the Sunderland branch, or Tent, of the Sons of the Desert – the International Appreciation Society – is relaunching and will meet on Tuesday, January 8, and every second Tuesday of the month at the Boars Head in High Street East in Sunderland.

Stan and Ollie were frequent guests at the Boars Head in the 1950s as guests of the then owner, Bennie Barron, a former stage colleague of Stan’s in the 1910s.

On Tuesday, January 8, we will be showing several Laurel and Hardy films including ‘Way Out West’ and ‘The Music Box’, having a laugh at the boys and generally having a good time.

Nibbles will be served and all are welcome.

If you need any more details, please contact Tony Kenny at hello@boars-head.com.

We look forward to seeing you on the Tuesday.

M Jones