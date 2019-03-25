I am ashamed of this Government

Albert Einstein is broadly credited with exclaiming, “the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.”

Well, Theresa May and her Conservative Party regarding Brexit have ticked all the boxes on that one.

As this Government insist on embarrassing and making the country a laughing stock around the world with its Brexit strategies, we should never forget how their deceitful policies have left the majority of the people in this country behind.

They have systematically dismantled everything in this country, like the NHS and education with their ideological drive that has trebled the national debt to over £2trillion.

They keep talking about hard decisions and a magic money tree, yet they have found over £100billion in corporation tax cuts to businesses and over £2billion for the DUP.

It’s taken Red Nose Day for some people to stand up and take notice.

Every year Red Nose Day raises millions of pounds for starving men, women and children around the world.

This year they have been raising money for the hungry men, women and children in this country, who have been ignored and left behind by this Government.

Never in my life have I been more ashamed of this country and the people who put this party into governance.

Ged Taylor