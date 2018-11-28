Great to see gigs back at Stadium of Light

Don’t get me wrong I’m no fan of the Spice Girls or Take That. I don’t think any of them had a note in their heads, bless them, but easy on the eye as the saying goes.

Having had the pleasure of enjoying quite a few proper bands at the Stadium of Light over the years, Bruce Springsteen, Oasis, etc, I was disappointed to see it end, and now I’m chuffed to bits to see the Stadium along with the council starting to get the ball rolling and getting the big acts up here again in Sunderland.

So how annoying it was having to read in the Echo the conservative councillor, Robert Oliver, complaining that the Labour council is spending £50,000 supporting these ventures.

This shows how short sighted these Tories are, speculate to accumulate is the business mantra.

The thing I can remember about the previous gigs at the Stadium of Light was, even though I never went to see all of the acts, our city’s pubs and restaurants were packed to the rafters with people happy and having a great time.

I’m no fan of Sunderland council but they explained how this money would be recouped, but Robert Oliver wasn’t having any of it.

That makes me think the Tories either hate people having a good time, don’t like business, or dislike the Spice Girls.

Ged Taylor