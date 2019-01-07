Confusion over Councillor George Howe’s recent letter on immigration

I’m a little confused by the points Councillor George Howe makes in his recent letter (‘Must end this invasion’, December 28).

He cites press reports that claim ‘the majority of illegal migrants into the UK far exceeds those from the EU’.

But then he goes on to add that ‘Indeed, the number of migrants from outside the EU now makes up three quarters of the total’ – is he still referring here to illegal migrants, or legal ones?

Despite two years of Brexit madness poisoning sane discussion of this subject, the distinction between the two remains important.

He then goes on to say the Government must ‘close the door to the vast majority now threatening the economic and cultural structure of the UK before it is too late’.

Again, it’s not clear whether he’s referring to illegal or legal immigrants here.

If it’s the former, their presence in this country isn’t sanctioned by the Government anyway.

If the latter, perhaps he could clarify what damage he thinks is being done to the economy and our culture by what he calls a ‘vast majority’ of legal migrants.

Bradley Lamb