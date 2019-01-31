Charles Eagles was a true gentleman

I was most saddened to read of the death of Charles Eagles in the Echo (Saturday, January 26).

Everything which was written about Charles was so perfectly true. He was indeed, a truly English gentleman.

I first met him personally about 30 years ago, when I discovered that he landed on Gold Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

This was, in fact, the same time that my brother, Lance Corporal John Mitcheson, also landed there, with the 9th Battalion of the Durham Light Infantry, and was the same age as Charles, 19.

They were with the Northumbrian 50th Infantry Division, 151st Brigade.

My brother survived for nine days, until he was badly injured, and died of his wounds on June 15 that year, and is buried in the British War Cemetery at Bayeux, near Caen.

Charles was always prepared to listen to anyone, and would help in any way he could, he was that kind of person.

Meeting him, I believe made me a better person.

My deepest sympathies go to Charles’ wife Lyn and the family.

Alan Mitcheson